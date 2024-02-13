Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.78% of Northwest Pipe worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 127.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NWPX opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.03. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

