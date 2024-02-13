Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Global Ship Lease worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 59,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 13.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 84,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

GSL stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $752.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

