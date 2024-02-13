Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 203.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth $7,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $854.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $495.11 and a 1 year high of $961.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $880.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $745.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

