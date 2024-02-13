Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,751.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,278 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPH opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.76%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Stories

