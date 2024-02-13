Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,904 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,479 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 174.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.