Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

