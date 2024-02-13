Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Columbus McKinnon worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Columbus McKinnon news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

