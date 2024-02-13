Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 2,950 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of Unitil worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Unitil by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 13.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Price Performance

UTL stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $803.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Unitil

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

