Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 16,540 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.09% of Intrepid Potash worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,713 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 341,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,125 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.10 million, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 2.19. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

