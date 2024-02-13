Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 160,786 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,786 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice cut Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

