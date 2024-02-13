Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ FOSLL opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $19.79.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
