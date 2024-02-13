Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.52

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.52 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 79033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.
View Our Latest Report on FWRD
Forward Air Trading Down 4.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth $1,895,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 15,487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 726,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,942,000 after buying an additional 721,877 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 755.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Air
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Waste Management: Is it a good use of your time?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Check out these 2 winning semiconductor ETFs with low costs
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- AutoNation stock attracted some sneaky bidders
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.