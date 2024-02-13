Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.52

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.52 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 79033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth $1,895,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 15,487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 726,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,942,000 after buying an additional 721,877 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 755.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

