Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Up 88.4% in January

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the January 15th total of 907,600 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Forward Air Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 166,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $121.38.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 5.8% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Forward Air

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.