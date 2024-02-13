Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY24 guidance at $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $81.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

