Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY24 guidance at $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $81.48.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

FBIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,010,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $38,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $27,637,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $26,596,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $24,306,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.