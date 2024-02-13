Fortis Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$53.04 on Tuesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$49.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.00. The company has a market cap of C$26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortis from C$58.50 to C$58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.54.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

