Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is Knuff & Co LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 2.8% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.06. 2,079,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

