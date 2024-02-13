Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $152.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $124.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:FMX opened at $141.81 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $82.65 and a 12-month high of $143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

