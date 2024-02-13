Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $0.87 on Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001767 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $92.67 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,487,858,625 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

