Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Sells 3,715 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 11.8% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 696,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,351 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,995,000. RS Crum Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 151,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 578,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,443. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

