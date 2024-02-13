Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Sells 11,177 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,179 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

