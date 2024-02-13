First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 626,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 232,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $887.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

