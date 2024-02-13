First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 88.5% in January

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $77,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

