First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Up 133.3% in January

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FTC stock opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $87.22 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

