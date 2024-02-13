First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Up 133.3% in January

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FTC stock opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $87.22 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
