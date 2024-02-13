First National Advisers LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,326,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,438 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. 3,144,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.56.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

