First National Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 142.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $328,020,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1,831.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 397,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,780,000 after acquiring an additional 377,173 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 86.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,150,000 after acquiring an additional 210,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,618. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.56.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

