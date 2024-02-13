First National Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after buying an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,866,000 after buying an additional 114,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.49. The company had a trading volume of 199,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,970. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

