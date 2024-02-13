First National Advisers LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $719.21. 617,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $728.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $672.21 and its 200-day moving average is $601.12.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

