First National Advisers LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 171.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $151.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,752. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51. The company has a market capitalization of $285.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average is $154.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

