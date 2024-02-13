First National Advisers LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LW traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $103.24. 828,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

