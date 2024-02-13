First National Advisers LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.26. 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,596,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

