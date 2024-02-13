First National Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.9% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

CB stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.59. The stock had a trading volume of 501,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,709. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.20. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $250.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

