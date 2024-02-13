First National Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 225.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,746,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,369. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $481.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.93.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

