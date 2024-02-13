First National Advisers LLC Buys 8,308 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.13. 2,633,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $231.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

