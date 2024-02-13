First National Advisers LLC Buys 2,147 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RCL stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,232. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

