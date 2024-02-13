First National Advisers LLC Buys 1,507 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Cintas by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $611.39. 126,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $589.74 and a 200-day moving average of $538.05. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $626.18.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

