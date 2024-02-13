First National Advisers LLC Acquires 2,011 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $6.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,464. The firm has a market cap of $356.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.61 and a 200-day moving average of $324.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $368.72.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.79.

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

