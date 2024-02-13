First National Advisers LLC Acquires 1,519 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $11.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.20. The company had a trading volume of 125,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $405.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

