First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. First Mid Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $767.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

In related news, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $371,272.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $7,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 310.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMBH shares. Stephens lowered their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Mid Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMBH

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.