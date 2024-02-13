First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 1st

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 215,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,310. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

