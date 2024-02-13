First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 1st

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.
First Hawaiian Stock Down 2.5 %
First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 215,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,310. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Activity at First Hawaiian
In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
