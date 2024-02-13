First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get First Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FCAP

First Capital Price Performance

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.65. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 28.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.