Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Acumen Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Firan Technology Group stock opened at C$4.88 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 52 week low of C$2.72 and a 52 week high of C$5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.81. The firm has a market cap of C$116.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.83.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of C$39.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Firan Technology Group will post 0.3200883 earnings per share for the current year.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.