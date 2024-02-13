Fiera Capital Corp Sells 666,154 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,079,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666,154 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 2.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $648,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.83. 213,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,592. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

