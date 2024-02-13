Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,449 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $200,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.64. The company has a market capitalization of $363.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $462.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

