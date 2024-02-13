Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,092,071 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,258,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092,071 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 1.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.22% of Carrier Global worth $566,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,811,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,862,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,622,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.53. 1,154,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,583. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

