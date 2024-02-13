Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,012 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.34% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $57,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,585 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 253,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,838,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 934,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,562,000 after purchasing an additional 356,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.58. 117,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $109.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

