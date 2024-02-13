Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 11,265 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $60,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,813,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $79,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock traded down $4.30 on Tuesday, reaching $446.67. 90,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,109. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 166.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total transaction of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,973,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,369 shares of company stock valued at $6,324,321. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

