Fidelity National Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Diebold Nixdorf accounts for 0.1% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fidelity National Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Diebold Nixdorf as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. 15,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,964. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBD. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.