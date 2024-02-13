Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down to $24.99

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.99, but opened at $22.97. Fastly shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 1,000,594 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Fastly alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fastly

Fastly Trading Down 6.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $460,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,862,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $460,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,862,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,004,597 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $37,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.