Expedia Group’s (EXPE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Shares of EXPE opened at $133.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.86. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $334,632,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 166.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

